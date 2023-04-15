Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. High 64F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.