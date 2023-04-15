Stillwater’s relationship with Special Olympics Oklahoma is a special one.
We’re fortunate to host SOO, and we put a lot of effort into it.
A lot of businesses and organizations pitch in across the three days.
It’s among the largest draws for people visiting our fair city.
SOO has predicted about 4,000 athletes from May 17-19.
That’s only a month away.
One way to pitch in as an individual is to volunteer.
They will need a lot of volunteers. There are a lot of events and it takes a lot of people to pull off a successful event.
Here’s some information from the volunteer manager for anyone looking to sign up.
Volunteer individuals and groups need to sign up on the two SignUp Genius listed below. They will also need to complete an Individual Class B Volunteer Application or Group Volunteer Application and a COVID Waiver. These can be found at Day of Event Volunteers – Special Olympics Oklahoma (sook.org) or Day of Event Group Volunteers – Special Olympics Oklahoma (sook.org). Volunteer questions can be directed to Anne League at 918-221-5101 and/or anne@sook.org.
May 17
and May 18
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4ea4ac2ba6f58-sook4#/
May 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.