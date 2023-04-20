The effort behind restoring Washington School in Stillwater is a lesson in perseverance.
The school the Segregation-era school that served Stillwater’s Black community has changed hands a few times since it stopped being a school.
The building has fallen into disrepair, but “has good bones” as a realtor might say.
This Saturday, volunteers with the Washington School School Alumni, Mt. Zion Church and City of Stillwater are inviting the community to help with clean up.
It’s going to be some hard work but it will also be a rewarding experience.
Many Oklahoma communities have not preserved their all-Black schools. In fact, Stillwater is a rare example.
Though it serves as a reminder of a difficult time in our country, there are those who still hold fond memories of the school’s many accomplishments.
People have worked to keep that area relevant to the Black community, including it in the MLK march and Juneteenth.
People wanted to see the building restored, so they worked to see the building restored. That’s a pretty simple idea to get behind.
OSU’s Public History department, along with the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar have worked to keep the relevance fresh in the minds of our residents.
The City Council took a big step when it purchased the property back.
Now, we have another opportunity to work for the building’s restoration.
For those who are going, sign up begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the splash pad in Southern Woods Park. Clean up begins at 10 a.m.
Wear study clothes you won’t mind getting dirty.
Thanks to those that pitch in Saturday, and thanks again to the people who kept up the effort to purchase and preserve Washington School.
This will certainly not be the last volunteering opportunity. Thanks again to those who stay engaged in the effort.
