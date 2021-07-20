We know you have favorites.
A favorite pizza place, a favorite tire shop, a favorite medical professional.
We’d like to know, and we’re sure they’d like to know it, too.
After a lengthy nomination period, we are now live on our website with the top-five for many categories including: Community, Auto, Entertainment, Restaurants, Services and Retail.
All you have to do is go to stwnewspress.com/readerschoice.
There is a simple login procedure that requires an email.
You can also use that time to sign up for our news blasts and emails.
The voting closes Saturday. Winners will be published in early August.
We’ve mentioned it before, but it’s a nice reminders that our readers are typically more engaged in the community than non-readers, so winners of the award should now they have real tastemakers weighing in.
Top award winners will get a nice certificate they can display at their places of business.
It’s always a real treat for us to go into a businesses and see those Readers’ Choice awards prominently displayed.
If you’re going through the contest and don’t see your favorites, keep that in mind, and remember to get involved a little earlier in the nomination process.
Thanks for reading, and thanks for those who participate in the contest.
