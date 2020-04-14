Allow us to join the chorus calling for state lawmakers to end the notary requirement for mail-in ballots.
It’s unnecessary, it really always has been, but it for sure could be a small piece of collateral damage in what we will have lost once this is over.
A lot of Oklahomans will likely be signing up to vote by mail. If you’re unfamiliar, Oklahoma allows for this, with “no excuses,” meaning you don’t have to have a reason to vote absentee. But, what is required is officially notarization by a notary public. A notary would have to physically be there. Safer than a polling place, but it should still be an unnecessary step in our elections.
Some election boards are already working ahead of the June 30 primary to set up drive-though notarization stops for people who are signing up to vote absentee. That’s great. We like the initiative. We’d like it even more if we didn’t need it.
Whatever unfounded and mostly exaggerated scare tactics people will use to worry people about voter fraud would pale in comparison to people actually having to risks their lives to vote. It shouldn’t have to be that way. Voting is our duty, but that duty shouldn’t put us in harm’s way after all the sacrifice our nation has gone through to secure our voting rights.
We want everyone to be able to vote safely and securely. It shouldn’t be too much to ask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.