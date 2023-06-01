We knew that the new State Superintendent of Public Instruction and his administration would be out of its depth, but yeesh, in rough seas that require strong swimmers these guys should be wearing floaties in the shallowest part of the kiddie pool.
And it’s one thing to be unfit for the job, but apparently Ryan Walters and staff are intentionally trying to run some kind of covert, autocratic operation.
What other reasons would they have for trying to set a snare for whistleblowers?
Matt Langston, Walters’ chief policy advisor, took credit for emails that warned staffers not to share interoffice communications. They made the emails slightly different so they could spot the leaks.
The first, most obvious thing we’d notice as people who take the Open Records Act seriously, is there are very few things that could be communicated in that office that would be off limits to the public.
If recordings, emails or other kind of written records are made, they are – by law – open records unless there is a specific exemption in state law. For instance, an email from a state legislator would be off limits.
Most things, wouldn’t be.
Second, our state has protections for whistleblowers – you know, especially if you think your boss might be violating state law.
So, surprising to no-one, federal lawsuits have been filed against the department.
All of this could have been avoided if Walters and his crew went to work to the job of overseeing public education in this state.
That probably would have been a better approach than intimidating your staff and creating a work environment where people are constantly looking over their shoulders.
