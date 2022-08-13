The Superintendent of Public Instruction should, as a priority, have the best interests of public schools in mind.
The person who takes that job has to be an advocate of public schools, the staff, the administrators, the teachers and the students.
The News Press Editorial Board believes Ryan Walters does not meet this simple requirement. Walters is in the Aug. 23 Republican primary runoff against April Grace. The winner will face Democratic primary winner Jena Nelson in November.
In a recent debate, Walters said he believes that left-wing indoctrination is the biggest threat to our schools. We know that to not be true, and a former public school teacher should know better.
His campaign has been rife with culture-war antagonisms, but rhetoric aside, the work he does on behalf of private school interests and lobbyists is much more concerning.
Public funds should not enrich private interests.
Walters had an opportunity to oversee public funds for education and he failed in his duty to manage them.
Celebrating lost accreditation, undermining local school boards and policing speech aren’t part of the job description.
Having a mantra of harsh words meant to shame liberals and inflame conservatives makes for poor qualifications with a job this critical.
