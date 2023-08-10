It seems Stillwater’s Future Farmers of America are the standard bearers for excellence in a storied and longstanding program.
Last week, it was announced that the Stillwater FFA was named in the Top 10 of National Models of Excellence Finalists.
According to a report sent by Stillwater Public Schools, this ranks the Stillwater FFA in the top 0.1 percent of all programs in the country.
“Additionally, Stillwater FFA was named a National 3 Star Chapter, the highest rating an FFA program can receive, and one of just 10 FFA programs to be named a Premier Chapter for Building Communities,” the release reads.
That is beyond impressive. A lot of hard work goes into this etra curricular activity.
Also, according to SPS, Preslee Watley-Kindt and Rylee Gaches will represent Stillwater at the national level after advancing through state competition in agriscience research.
Modern farming involves a lot of high-level science. These young people are sharp.
It’s always impressive to see how Stillwater students juggle their academics with things like athletics, band, dance, theater and all of the other things that take so much concentration.
The instructors, volunteers, parents and support staff who set up such a successful atmosphere, as well as the hard-working students, all deserve heaps of credit.
It’s very impressive work and the community should be extremely proud of what this public school accomplishes every year.
Best of luck at the national competition to our FFA. We know they’ll do us proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.