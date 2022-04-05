Kudos to Meridian Technology Center and the City of Guthrie for a forward-thinking endeavor that might help assure Oklahoma a foothold in the film industry.
MTC-South has officially cut the ribbon on the Guthrie campus this morning.
We’re glad to see expansion on career development, and happy to see MTC’s growth.
“The Meridian district has experienced tremendous growth since the school opened nearly fifty years ago. A large portion of that growth has occurred in Guthrie and south Logan County. When the Board of Education made the decision to add a second location, they knew it needed to be accessible to residents of the entire district,” Meridian Technology Center Superintendent/CEO Doug Major said in a recent release. “That location was Guthrie. The South Campus will support the school’s current workforce and economic development initiatives while also giving us room to grow.”
It’s also good to see expansion in what could be a new workforce for Oklahomans.
“The (First Capital Film Crew) Institute will initially offer courses focused on grip and rigging, set construction, first and second assistant director, hairstyling and becoming a makeup artist,” the press release reads. “Additional courses could include location management, set decorating and costume design. For many of these courses, no prior film experience is needed. Courses range from two weeks to two months in length.”
How more likely are big budget productions to film in Oklahoma if experienced crews are already here?
It will hopefully spur some more entrepreneurship in north central Oklahoma. Nothing is stopping some enterprising people in Stillwater from attempting to build a sound stage or other studio. We certainly have the space and incentive programs.
