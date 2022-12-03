What a game!
What a season!
Congratulations, all around, to the Pioneers on the Class 6A-II state football championship.
The Pioneers secured their first gold ball since 1967.
We didn’t know what to really expect outside of the fact that it would be an interesting game. When the first half ended in a 7-all tie, it was still anybody’s game.
The Stillwater defense used three interceptions to thwart Choctaw, and big plays in the run game helped the Pioneers pull away.
It was wild, but they were ready for wild.
The players and coaches showed great composure. They never panicked. They didn’t seem worried at any point.
Stillwater played a clean game with few penalties and made the plays that mattered.
It was an odd kind of season, with Stillwater narrowly defeating Norman to open and then smashing opponents en route to an undefeated regular season. We saw Deer Creek claw all the way back before the Pioneers picked off a Hail Mary to end the semifinal game. Maybe that was just enough of a wakeup call to give the defense the punch they used Friday afternoon when they picked off three passes.
Doesn’t matter much now.
The Pioneers are undefeated champions. They earned it every step of the way.
Congratulations to coach Tucker Barnard and his staff. Congratulations to the players who left everything on the field. Congratulations to the Pioneer family and supporters.
What a season!
Go Pioneers!
