We have sincere gratitude, and offer our congratulations, for the job Stillwater Public Schools has done in getting the bulk of its staff inoculated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
SPS Superintendent Marc Moore told the Board of Education that, if most everyone who signed up for the vaccination clinics got the jab, then they would be close to 70 percent for the entire staff.
We can sleep a little more soundly knowing that teachers and staff will have an extra level of protection from the virus.
We are incredibly thankful to those who worked to make the clinics happen, those who readily signed up for the clinics, the volunteers and the folks who understand the logistics.
It’s our hope that more teachers and staff will be vaccinated. We don’t really know what herd immunity might look like in a novel virus, but we know our school is trying to do its part.
And, hopefully, before too long, we will have the opportunity to get children vaccinated, as well.
We hope we see close to the same enthusiasm from parents as the teachers. We want “normal” back, and we could close in on normal with a vaccinated student body.
We expect a few people to balk at this, but, honestly, children are supposed to be vaccinated or immunized for a host of other diseases before they can go to school.
We wouldn’t take issue with the vaccine being made mandatory. It’s not that unusual.
We get people being nervous, but simple math alleviates our fears. With close to 29 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., there have been nearly 515,000 deaths. Close to 75 million Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Reactions mostly range from a few aches at the injection site to chills, tiredness and headache.
