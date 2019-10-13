We offer a preemptive thank you to anyone who comes out to today’s “How to Get Published in the Newspaper” event at the Stillwater Public Library (1:30 p.m.).
The meeting will be instructional in nature, with The Journal publisher David Sasser taking us through the role of the newspaper in society, Bob Darcy discussing how things might work locally and News Press City Editor Michelle Charles discussing the nuts and bolts of what it takes to get published and then a panel for Q&A.
You may be wondering why it exists. Some background – this event didn’t spring out of thin air. Darcy, one of the presenters, spearheaded the effort out of concern for what happens to communities when they don’t have newspapers. None of it’s good. For a start, there is much less civic engagement. In really bad situations, it can mean government corruption.
Our partners in this effort are Centennial Rotary, Frontier Rotary, Stillwater Rotary, Lions, Golden Kiwanis, Friends of the Stillwater Public Library, The Stillwater Public Library, Visit Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
Our sincere thanks to them. This effort did not spring from within the News Press, but from concerned citizens and organizations that find genuine value in what we do. It means a lot.
