Graduating seniors have always had uncertain futures, but nothing like this for a very long time.
From distance learning, missing out on seeing friends and getting to make those lasting memories, we genuinely sympathize with what has to cause definite grief.
In a News Press story last week about mental health, Pat Darlington talked about how real those feelings are. We are all experiencing some kind of loss, and it shouldn’t be minimized or compared to other things.
That’s kind of how we can draw this parallel to another thing we all can’t properly embrace like we used to, Memorial Day.
When this pandemic began, a lot of people were suggesting that young people should think about the contrast, with words like, “You think you have it bad, many generations have been called to war.” It’s true, other generations have sacrificed so much for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. But, we should know, you can’t really compare the two.
Our sacrifice might not be the same, but feelings of loss are real. People should be allowed to feel their feelings.
We all face the same uncertain future, in that we can empathize with our younger generation. Will jobs be available? Will housing? Can we all put food on the table?
Another thing, is that our military and the sacrifices they have made shouldn’t be used a prop in our arguments.
Let’s instead honor those who have served and sacrificed and continue to inspire us. Let’s instead try to inspire our future generations with our ingenuity.
We don’t know when, but we know we will triumph. Overcoming hardship is woven into the fabric of this country, and we’re all better when we are working together.
We’re thankful for your resolve.
