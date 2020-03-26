It has never been more important to listen to your elders and authority figures. We’re talking to you, young people of Stillwater.
Sure, we get it. Being at home for hours on end can get old. In the happy, simpler times of just a few weeks ago, it would have been encouraged to be out and about as much as possible. It sure stinks that the weather finally warms up and we are told it is best to stay indoors.
But we are living in unprecedented times. There have been virus outbreaks in the past, and COVID-19 surely won’t be the last we will see. But right now, across the world, people are in the same boat as we are here. They want to visit friends and family but can’t. But the truth to the matter is, we can’t get back to doing the things we are all used to doing until we can get past this pandemic.
You can still go outdoors, as long as you keep a safe distance from others.
It’s not easy dealing with such uncertainty. Our jobs are being affected. We can’t do simple things such as sit down and have a meal at a restaurant or even go to the gym. We all can’t wait until things can just go back to normal. That’s why it is so important for all of us to take this pandemic seriously. That means making sacrifices. It means it’s better to stay home and try to find other ways to entertain ourselves.
With many OSU students still in town, it is important they take this as seriously as anyone else.
Students who returned from spring break trips abroad should seriously be self-isolating.
The quickest way for us to all get back to normal is to make our interactions with other people as scarce as we can. It’s just a bad idea for something like a house party to take place right now. It’s also one that comes with a hefty fine of $560 for the host of the party, as well as each person attending, if police have to respond. SPD will be cracking down on gatherings of more than 10 people.
The more we each individually sacrifice by doing what is being recommended, the more we will appreciate the next time we can be in a public setting like we all are used to.
