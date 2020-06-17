Optimism isn’t going to rescue us from this pandemic.
It won’t go away if we ignore it.
You think we’re in the second wave? No. That would be in the fall and winter during the regular flu season.
We’re still riding the first wave.
There is a chance we can mess this up and have to shut things back down.
Now, there is truth to speculation that the majority of new cases are young people, and the bulk of those people will not require hospitalization. Many might experience no symptoms at all, or something small that could mimic allergies.
But, those healthy young kids could also spread it into hospitals, nursing homes or to their parents or grandparents.
That has to be our focus and commitment.
A lot of us were cooped up. Our economy was spiraling. People lost their jobs.
But we weren’t getting sick.
We’ve mentioned before this balancing act we had to have, because, it’s true, another Great Depression could hurt us for a long time and could also lead to long-lasting health hazards.
But, we were also presented with a choice.
We said, we could go out, get back to business, open some things up. But would you please wear a face-covering?
Actually, it started as a mandate until people threatened violence.
How has that worked out? Do you see a lot of people, even now, wearing face-coverings? Do you see enough businesses on their own requiring guests, or even employees, to wear face coverings?
We’re not going to sugarcoat this so it goes down easier. We have to do better and expect others to do better.
We don’t want another forced shutdown, or worse the disease to run unchecked.
We can do better.
