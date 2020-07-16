Maybe time for some more history revision.
If you remember, there was a time at the beginning of the pandemic when personal protective equipment shortages were so bad, thanks in part to bad planning and leaving states to fight it out with international companies, people were actually sewing cloth masks for hospitals.
Another thing we started to learn, in March, was this virus was especially tricky due to its long incubation period. Meaning people were infectious before they started showing symptoms.
And, another thing, we didn’t have contact tracing in place until nearly May.
Remember what sparked our County’s phased plans of shutdowns? This was from March, it was one local case that prompted the Trigger 1 status. The County jumped to Trigger 3 with two or more community spread cases. Community spread, if you recall, means that people contracted the disease, not from travel, but from person to person within the community. The City’s shelter in place order began at the end of March.
At that time, the point was to “flatten the curve,” so as to not overwhelm hospitals. We did a pretty good job of staying away from each other. The Phase One re-opening allowed for some “non-essential” business to resume with a few caveats, and still held to a shelter at home order for vulnerable folks.
Then May 1 came, people rebuked the face covering ordinance and created enough problems that the City dropped it. It made national news. Still, we were doing a pretty good job of keeping cases down. Throughout April and much of May, the County maxed out at 22 cases, with no active cases. We were patting ourselves on the back, and rightly so.
Then people, especially younger people, began treating the next phases of re-opening as if everything was “back to normal.” Caution was thrown to the wind. Cases exploded.
We’re still in the first wave.
So, we took it on the chin, and now we’re trying to reset. We want to avoid another shutdown. We want good examples to follow. We want to follow people who understand the dangers of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread. And if our leaders are worried that the data and science is going to make them look bad, the next step isn’t to fire the scientists and dispute the data. The right step is to do things we know will work now, even if it means admitting we were wrong then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.