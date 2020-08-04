A university that dedicated so much of its time, staff and resources to battling the pandemic can’t turn around and be responsible for an outbreak.
We will mourn the loss of “America’s Greatest Homecoming,” and we understand it.
Homecoming at OSU is a lot of things. It’s a love for one’s school. It’s a university showing pride in the people who went there. It’s a boon to the local economy. It’s a really good time.
What it can’t be is a danger to public health.
It will be an unpopular decision, but sometimes that’s required of leadership.
We know it isn’t a fear-based decision, because real fear is not having the courage to act on your conscience. Real fear would be to do nothing and put this in someone else’s hands. We already know what a lack of leadership looks like in these situations.
No, this isn’t fear, this is high-level risk analysis. And, really, it’s just about caring for people.
We don’t know what the future holds, but we know Homecoming takes planning, communication and coordination on a grand scale. There are too many variables to make concrete plans right now.
We’re going to miss the city being abuzz with joy and laughter. But, we understand it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.