The OSU/A&M Board of Regents voted June 26 to remove William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray’s name from Murray Hall and North Murray Hall.
They should be congratulated for the unanimous approval for removal and renaming. It was a decisive message.
It was a step in the right direction toward the campus not honoring the misguided perceptions of the past.
The process for removing Murray’s name from the buildings began with students last year, but with recent momentum provided by the Black Lives Matter movement, it seems the university made this more of a priority. It went from committees to President Burns Hargis to the regents, and the letters spelling Murray’s name were removed the same day.
This was not about “erasing history.” The history happened. It’s been recorded. But it didn’t make much sense that OSU was still honoring the name of a man who was a documented segregationist and one who was quoted many times in rants of racism. Because that’s what having a building named after is – an honor.
But OSU and the Board of Regents sent a message that honoring these types of people in such a way will no longer be tolerated. It is a step in the right way of progress, and should lead to the buildings being named in honor of someone who is relevant to the world we live in and the world moving forward. An OSU alum or instructor who was instrumental to the success of the university or who helped make progress for the university would be a fitting choice.
It is a sign that change can come when there are people deeply devoted to a cause. Kudos are deserved for OSU students, administration and the Board of Regents and all those who made their voices heard and were able to achieve a tangible sign of progress. Again, this isn’t about erasing history, it’s about not honoring those who history looks down upon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.