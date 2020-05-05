What an absolute mess.
A mess for all the nation to see.
A simple order, infringing on no-one’s rights, is met with threats.
We know it’s within us to do better, but we don’t know how to facilitate it.
It’s baffling, and we’re sure a lot of people just kind of feel the same. It should bother us that there are those among us, in our hometown, who feel that wearing a face covering is such an affront to liberty it has to be stricken down with force. It’s embarrassing, really.
And the thing is, the people who might side with the bullies, and especially the bullies themselves, they aren’t going to see this. And it’s one thing to lose the trust of people who fall for misinformation campaigns time and time again, but it’s another to see that all reason has broken down. That’s when we start to question whether we can still be a society in tough times.
There’s a kind of unofficial term, said almost tongue in cheek, that we call this current era post-truth or post-reality. Now, we’re not so sure if it’s all that frivolous. It’s not that we’re in existential crisis mode, but it’s frustrating to see people become so beguiled by bad actors on social media (or real media, or actual leaders) that it crawls out of the worst parts of the internet and bleeds into our physical world.
That should worry us. More and more of us are through the looking glass, and it couldn’t be happening at a worse time.
The virus is real. The disease is real. Face coverings help people keep from spewing their infected droplets. A businesses has a lawful right to refuse service to people who won’t wear a face mask.
People who can’t or won’t ascribe to this aren’t freedom fighters, they’re the worst kind of misinformed or willfully ignorant.
