Who’s going to be taking the most snaps at quarterback?
How is the offensive line and the running game going to perform this year?
Is the new defense going to work?
This isn’t our typical season opener for the Pokes, is it?
Football has arrived, and the Cowboys enter the season with a bit of mystery. That doesn’t mean hopes aren’t high. OSU has sold out its opener. OSU has also sold out its entire allotment of season tickets.
Now, sure, part of that may have been so people could get a hold of the last Bedlam tickets in a long, long time, but we also believe there has to be some degree of hope for this squad.
Fans will be treated to a newly renovated Boone Pickens Stadium.
Sports reporter Jon Walker went in depth about the renovations in Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine, so you’ll want to check that out if you haven’t seen it.
Plus, there are all these new teams.
OSU will need some momentum. They’ll need things to go their way early and often. In a new-look Big 12, OSU has a chance to become a leader in the conference.
Anything can happen. Championships aren’t won in September, as we all know.
This could be an intriguing season for the Cowboys, and everyone loves a mystery.
Go Pokes!
