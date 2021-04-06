Focus Features announced “Stillwater” will have a July 30, 2021, release date.
The movie starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin and directed by Tom McCarthy filmed in multiple locations around Payne County. It also filmed a whole lot in France, and it will be interesting to see how much of the movie takes place in each locale.
Just down the road in Pawhuska and Osage County, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are filming “Killers of a Flower Moon.” It’s a massive, big-budget production. It’s using a lot of local talent, with calls for background actors sometimes several times a week.
Southeast of here, in Okmulgee, the television show “Reservation Dogs” is being filmed for FX. It’s produced by Sterlin Hargo and Taika Waititi. It has also been hiring a lot of background actors.
The Oklahoma Film Industry is growing and growing and it goes almost hand-in-hand with the expansion of the state’s film rebate program.
Tava Maloy Sofsky told The Center Square’s Sarah Downey that in the past five years film and TV productions using the rebate program have grown from four movies to year to around three per month.
It wasn’t too long ago the program was on the chopping block, seen as an easy way to free up money when times get tough. We disagreed then, because that kind of short-sighted thinking doesn’t encourage industry growth.
We’re thankful for the people who had the foresight to make the state an attractive place for the film industry.
We hope the recent success the industry is having signals to lawmakers that even more investment should be made for this burgeoning industry.
