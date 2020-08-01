Here’s the thing about data, the more you have the more you learn.
It wasn’t that long ago, when reporting about opening schools, we heard from people who weren’t as concerned with spread among young people.
The data available at that time led health experts to believe that children may not be very good carriers or spreaders of the disease. And it could be, we still don’t know a lot about it, that children are still very much less susceptible and less likely to spread it. We’re glad that, for the most part, they don’t get as sick and aren’t part of the high mortality rates.
We’re always willing to learn.
On Friday, we learned from the CDC that an overnight camp in Georgia led to 260 positive cases, with test results available for 58 percent of attendees. There were 344 test results, and 76 percent of those were positive.
The dagger – the age of the patients. Of those positive, 51 percent were 6-10, 44 percent were 11-17 and 33 percent were 18-21.
“These findings demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-centric overnight setting, resulting in high attack rates among persons in all age groups, despite efforts by camp officials to implement most recommended strategies to prevent transmissions,” the CDC reported.
Hopefully, these won’t lead to hospitalizations. There may not be a single one, which would be excellent. But, in that time, before test results were available, could the children have spread it to their parents, grandparents or other vulnerable people? That’s the added thing we worry about when we worry about going back to school.
Viruses mutate, they affect different people in different ways. This is just one case study.
The last thing, this camp, didn’t require masks.
