We wondered what good would come out of this pandemic.
Just like the space program popularized Tang, the shutdown inspired enough people to stay home and drink with relaxed rules from the ABLE Commission. So popular was the idea of having alcohol delivered or picked up curbside, that a new measure to extend it beyond the pandemic was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Alcoholism is no laughing matter, we understand that there is a human cost to too much alcohol consumption. We can also acknowledge that Oklahoma lagged far behind the rest of the country in modernizing alcohol laws, and for the most part, Oklahoma isn’t really considered a heavy-drinking state.
Really.
You know those online rankings that use all different kind of metrics to rank states in this and that? And you know how Oklahoma is always not doing great in the health-related, and many other, fields? It’s part of the reason that Stitt has pushed that whole “Top 10” thing, trying to reverse those trends. Well, in a lot of those studies, Oklahoma actually ranks pretty low in alcohol consumption. Based on data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, safehome.org ranked Oklahoma as the 47th drunkest state. Less than half adults say they drank regularly and fewer than a quarter said they binge drink regularly.
For the most part, the moves to modernize alcohol have gone pretty well in this state. We’re handling our liquor pretty well. Imagine that.
