Can we have it both ways as so many among our Republican leadership would like to believe? Can you hold the beliefs that former President Donald Trump was robbed of an election, yet there wasn’t a real attempt to overturn the election? Not really.
Even though that was always the stated goal.
To overturn the election.
Despite having little evidence. Without support from courts across the land. Without an ability to even express how states controlled by Republicans were somehow bamboozled. The chasm between what people believed on Jan. 5, 2021, and today, doesn’t seem to have grown any narrower.
Why can’t we call an attempted coup an attempted coup?
It shouldn’t matter that it was impotent or poorly organized. Or even that there were people who got caught up in the moment. We know from our own eyes that there were people there who meant real harm. We know real violence took place.
But, it should matter that people truly believed that a free election could be overturned by the vice president and members of Congress and couldn’t be persuaded otherwise.
Trump himself may have been caught off guard. He peddled the idea long before the election that the only way he could lose is if it was rigged. He may not have believed that at the time, but throughout his presidency the people in his inner circle with the courage to be critical continued to dwindle. He was left in a feedback loop of reacting to cable television, social media and zealous supporters. After the election loss, Trump truly believed it had been stolen.
Many of his followers did as well, and while they were plotting to stop what they believed was an attack on the country, those who knew better either lacked the courage to set them straight or felt that they could continue to stir their emotions toward fundraising.
Sen. James Lankford saw differently didn’t he? Now, he might say that it shouldn’t be such a memorable day. But, we remember him on that day.
That man who was going to stand on a grand stage to decertify the election and warn Americans about voter fraud returned after the riot and changed his mind. That was a man who had seen the unexpected. He saw what true believers were willing to do when they have support to think their actions righteous.
That man was rattled.
Truly shaken.
We know how it went down. We saw it. We remember.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.