As Oklahomans, it seems that we have almost come to be defined by how we respond to tragedy.
We strengthen our resolve. We lean on our faith and each other.
We are quick to provide aid and succor.
And in Stillwater, and those who are associated with Oklahoma State University, we remember.
It isn’t that we are commemorating a tragic event, but we are keeping a perpetual vigil to the lives lost.
We don’t just remember the event. We remember the people.
Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nathan Fleming, William Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, William Tietgens and Jared G. Weiberg.
We think of their families, those immediate, those friends left to mourn and all those whose lives were forever changed.
We think about how we responded.
We think about those who provided leadership, and those who dedicate the memory of the lost to greater purposes.
It’s odd thinking that there are young people now in the athletics program who were not yet born when the event took place, but we are glad they have an opportunity to learn about it.
It really does feel more like a family than a community sometimes.
We are grateful for that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.