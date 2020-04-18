The April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killed 168 and injured 650 others. It was so jarring an event it left us with lasting scars.
Through it all, we found our strength and our resiliency. We’re Oklahomans, we can handle tough circumstances. We’ve overcome the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and the Tulsa Race Massacre. We’ve overcome deadly tornadoes and ravaging wildfires. We survive crippling ice and torrential flooding.
We’ve done these things by coming together, lending strength to our neighbors. We lean on our faith and our work ethic.
Even now, we are pulled together by our humanity and kindness, our drive to help others in need. But, we also struggle with the fact that our country is deeply divided by political boundaries, and a new landscape of misinformation that distorts our perception of reality.
As tragic as things might be now, it is made much more difficult that we can’t be galvanized in the same way we are after other tragedies.
But, this isn’t over, and neither is our resolve. We are still writing our history. How do we want to be remembered?
We remember the Oklahoma City Bombing for the lives lost, the heroes that were made there and the knowledge that an act of terror would not destroy the fabric of who we are as a people.
We’ve done it before and we can do it again. We will be neighborly, and we will be resilient. We will set an example for generations to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.