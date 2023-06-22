We again weathered another major storm incident knowing it could have been worse.
For many, it was much worse.
Saturday’s storms brought gale winds that damaged homes and trees and left tens of thousands without power.
Some remain without power. There is never a good time to be without electricity, but it’s extremely dangerous with the heat the way it is.
We’re grateful to everyone who has pitched in during the aftermath of the storm.
People are donating water, food, funds, gas and places to stay. They’re checking on their neighbors. Utility crews have been working around the clock, and we’re getting help from outside the state.
OG&E reported crews from 27 different states came into Oklahoma to help.
After a false start, our state leaders finally figured out who was in charge enough to declare a state of emergency. That’s the kind of situation where planning goes a long way, like if both the governor and lieutenant governor are going to be out of the state at the same time, maybe leave a note.
Still, we’re thankful. Those of us mostly unscathed are counting our blessings and hoping for a speedy recovery for those who have been dealt of blow by the storm.
Keep in mind that a lot shady characters and bad actors will try to take advantage of storm victims. Be wary of people who just show up unannounced claiming they can do repairs. Check a contractor’s proof of insurance, license, get referrals and get multiple estimates.
