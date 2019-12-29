The latest attempt at getting recreational marijuana on the ballot was withdrawn. We’ve seen a couple of those attempts fail in infancy, but this one never really had a chance. It was doomed from the start for one very important reason – it didn’t even have the support from the burgeoning medical marijuana industry.
Money does all the talking in these kinds of things, people who have a financial interest in keeping marijuana medical certainly squeaked the loudest but there was another interesting thing that came up during the discussion of State Question 806 that would mean this issue isn’t going away. And, it has a local angle. State Question 788, which created the medical marijuana industry, is considered one of the most lax in the country. When lawmakers finally had a crack at something to regulate it, they introduced the Unity Bill, which introduced several new laws. Among them, were ways that employers could prohibit marijuana use by designating “safety-sensitive” positions.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because our enterprising Payne County Sheriff’s Office and County Commissioners used this new law to designate several positions as safety sensitive. It means employees, subject to random drug tests, could be fired if testing positive for marijuana regardless of patient status. While plenty of people think that makes perfect sense for those carrying weapons or operating heavy machinery, plenty of others believe it to be a form of discrimination.
There’s actually a very wide range of job duties within the law that employers could use to designate employees as safety sensitive. It’s the kind of thing that could end up in court, or not at all surprising, back on the ballot.
