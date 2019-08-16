Stillwater is once again filling up with new and returning students as Oklahoma State University gears up for another fall semester on Monday. It means OSU football game days, the upcoming opening of the McKnight Center, things happening on campus, and the overall atmosphere of living in a college town.
Stillwater is already abuzz with more activity. It’s just simply a different atmosphere in town when the semester is in session. Especially now with Stillwater Public Schools starting back as well.
It might be a bit more crowded around town, but it also brings back a beneficial workforce with more dollars being spent in local businesses. OSU events also bring in others from around the state and region, bringing more aid to the local economy.
Students have been moving into their new dorm rooms this week, getting their first lay of the land on campus. It is the beginning for yet another group of students who will call Stillwater home for the next four years. It is also the start of what will be the most fun four years of students’ lives.
OSU is a special university with a strong bond with its alumni. It also is extremely welcoming to new students and helping students discover who they are and helping them achieve their academic and professional goals.
Remember to drive, bike and walk cautiously, always aware of your surroundings.
The Stillwater Police Department also shared some advice about how students should report potentially dangerous situations. SPD wants you to always call 9-1-1 first in an emergency situation. Don’t check with a parent or friend first because time and location is important in those situations.
With another OSU school year now upon us, we would like to welcome OSU students back to Stillwater.
