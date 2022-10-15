Sunday kicks off Homecoming Week.
It officially begins with the Orange Fountain Dyeing at 6 p.m. Sunday in front of Edmon Low Library.
That was a smart move, whoever thought to make the fountain dyeing an official celebration and introduction of Homecoming Committee and Court.
Monday is the Alumni Tailgate at the ConocoPhillips Center (5-7 p.m.). Tuesday is the Harvest Carnival at the Payne County Expo (6-8 p.m.), Wednesday is Hester Street Painting (5-7 p.m.), Thursday is Orange Reflection (9 p.m.), and Friday is various college receptions along with Walkaround (5:30 p.m.), Greek Show (6 p.m.) and Homecoming and Hoops (9 p.m.)
The Sea of Orange Parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, and there will be more college reunions before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Texas.
At the time of writing, we don’t know if the Cowboys will enter the game as unbeaten, but it’s still going to be a sellout against a rival and perhaps even the last time the Cowboys face the Longhorns at home for a very long time.
Should be fun.
You can get a lot more details on Homecoming at orangeconnection.org, and we will have our special Homecoming dedicated pages in Thursday’s edition.
We hope everyone has a great time, and takes a bit of extra caution getting around town with all the added pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Welcome home, Cowboy Family.
Go Pokes!
