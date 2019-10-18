There is much excitement in Stillwater once again as yet another Oklahoma State University homecoming celebration is underway this week.
Tonight will be the annual Walkaround, where the hard work of the students in Greek organizations on campus will be on full display. Then the Sea of Orange Parade will continue the celebration on Saturday morning, followed by the OSU football game against Baylor at 3 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.
We would also like to welcome all the alumni who are in town to celebrate what it means to be a student and alumni of OSU. There is a vast amount of work done on campus to help bring thousands of people to Stillwater for homecoming, but it also wouldn’t be possible without such a dedicated community of alumni who come back year after year to make OSU’s celebration America’s Greatest Homecoming Celebration.
The week of traditions dates back many decades, and will continue well into the future. It truly means something to be an OSU Cowboy or Cowgirl, and the outpour of spirit and support for the university is shown every year during what is always a highly anticipated week in Stillwater.
It is always a week of fun and excitement that brings together members of the OSU student population with the rest of the Stillwater community, as well as those thousands of people who come to town to take in the festivities. It never gets old to see multiple generations of OSU students and alumni mingling together during Walkaround and blending into the sea of orange that will blanket Stillwater this weekend.
Happy homecoming, and Go Pokes!
