The main thing, of course, is not to get overheated.
We hope the girls, staff and volunteers have a safe and enjoyable time during the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Championship.
Stay hydrated. Wear sun screen. Have fun.
The News Press has received multiple emails trying to impress on us just how big a deal hosting this tournament is.
We agree.
It’s never been in Stillwater before. It’s usually hosted in a metro location.
We’re happy for everyone who made it possible to get the tournament here.
We’re always thrilled when Stillwater lands a statewide or national event.
It’s an opportunity, for sure.
We get the chance to do the thing we do best when people come from out of town – overwhelm them with hospitality.
If they aren’t too worn out, we hope the visitors will take in a few of the things our town has to offer. It’s a little easier to get in and out of the restaurants and shops with the college kids out of town. Take advantage.
Welcome to Stillwater, junior golfer.
Stay cool.
