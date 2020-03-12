People may start to notice an influx of bicyclists converging on Stillwater for The Mid South taking place this weekend. Brandishing a new name for the race this year, it used to the called the Land Run. It has been an annual event that brings hundreds of people to town from all over the country.
The events kick off today, with live music featuring Ben Weaver from 6-7 p.m. at Iron Monk. The brewery will then unveil the can design for this year’s race, which will take place from 7-9 p.m.
We would like to welcome all competitors and their supporters who will be in town for a few days staying around Stillwater and spending their dollars in our local economy.
This is also a great event that celebrates the strong culture of cycling in Stillwater and the general region.
It boasts competitors who ride professionally, as well as people from the general population who share a love of cycling. With the cycling race, it also combines runners, with The Mid South 50K and Double 50K. Many people compete in both the running and cycling portions, which ups the anti for participants’ excitement.
The Mid South 50K and Double 50K begin at 8 a.m. Friday and live music will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Main Stage, Seventh Avenue and Husband Street. The Mid South 100 bike race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Mid South 50 starts at 8:15 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by a party at Finnegan’s Pub, 716 S. Main St.
This is a great event that brings a lot of fun and excitement to town every year and will do so for many years to come.
Welcome to Stillwater to all who are in town for the Mid South events.
