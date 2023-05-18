It’s one of those times, it’s good to be Stillwater.
We market ourselves as friendly, but when the opportunity arises to really be hospitable, we’re pretty good at pulling it off.
This is Special Olympics Week. We’re very fortunate to host the Summer Games for the entire state. It’s a good relationship, and it works because so, so many people work their tails off to make it happen every year.
They know it means a lot to a whole lot of people.
There is expected to be around 4,000 athletes at this year’s event. With their families and friends attending, and all the volunteers who pitch in, outside of football game days it’s one of our largest weeks for visitors.
We’re thankful for our athletes and volunteers, and we’re also thankful for the hosts OSU and Stillwater. It’s not easy to get things ready, and it takes a lot of hands and a lot of work.
We’re also thankful to the sponsors and everyone who raised money to get these athletes here.
A lot of folks are pulling together, and it’s great to see. It’s a blend of compassion, kindness, community pride and spirit of competition.
And, it’s fun. We hope all of our athletes, volunteers and attending friends and family have a lot of fun this week.
Motorists need to keep in mind that the north side of Stillwater there around the high school and around campus will have some increased foot traffic, and they need to be extra careful.
Welcome, Special Olympians. We hope you come back again and again.
