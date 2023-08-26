Congratulations are in order for Duit Construction, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the City of Stillwater and, really, anyone who has had to drive or do business on Perkins Road.
According to Vice Mayor Amy Dzialowski, ODOT told the City that the project is going to meet its major deadline of having all the lanes open by the first OSU football game.
It couldn’t have been easy.
It certainly wasn’t easy on travelers, and definitely not for businesses, some that saw a dramatic dip in revenue. It’s hard to blame people for avoiding the area, but we’re certainly grateful to those who stuck it out to still patronize local businesses.
Road construction is always hard. It’s also always unavoidable. It’s certainly necessary most of the time, and the No. 1 complaint in Stillwater are the road conditions.
So now that we’ve seen how complicated things can get when a major thoroughfare is under construction for two years, we get a bit of glimpse of how tough things might get when construction starts in a few years on Highway 51 in Stillwater.
It’s going to hurt. And, the planning for mitigating that pain for people who live in the area, for travelers and for businesses should already be started.
Still, we can enjoy a win when it happens. We can breathe a bit more easily knowing the drive is going to be a bit less stressful. It’s a nice feeling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.