Here we go again.
Stillwater, or Oklahoma State University, back in the national spotlight.
Not in the greatest light.
Chuba Hubbard, you may have heard, is a very, very good football player for our hometown Cowboys. A sportswriter posted a photograph of OSU head football coach Mike Gundy to social media. In that photo, Gundy is with his sons during a fishing trip, and he’s wearing a One American News shirt. Hubbard took exception to this.
Hubbard did not specifically say why he took exception to the shirt, but we can draw some conclusions. OAN is right-wing cable network, one of President Donald Trump’s favorites, and it has been very critical of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Hubbard has been very active in his support for Black Lives Matter.
Hubbard posted the photo, wrote that he wouldn’t stand for it, and wrote that he wouldn’t “do anything” with Oklahoma State until things changed.
He did not specify what that change should be.
The knee-jerk reaction from many is that Hubbard was too sensitive. His fellow players didn’t see it that way and echoed his sentiment.
What’s a coach to do?
Gundy is entitled to his opinion. Hubbard is entitled to his opinion.
Freedom of Speech is not freedom from consequences.
Hubbard seems to have a lot of his players behind him. Gundy seems to have a lot of OSU fans behind him.
You know what, we’re not fans of OAN, either. Nor MSNBC, or cable news in general.
But OAN gave us this little gem:
“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”
That’s a tweet from President Trump. It would appear he’s amplifying a conspiracy theory he saw reported on OAN. It would appear Mike Gundy gets his news from the same place.
Hours later, Gundy appeared in a video with Hubbard, saying he had been “made aware” his shirt may have been insensitive and “change” was coming. Hubbard said he should have went to Gundy first before tweeting.
We’re learning life lessons left and right over here. Wouldn’t it be great if it wasn’t on a national stage?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.