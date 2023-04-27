Who would look at our brutal 2021 deep freeze and determine it was fine that oil and gas companies raked in millions while ratepayers took the brunt of the pain?
If you need a hint, it’s the same people who think teacher pay raises have to be hooked to private and charter school funding approval.
And, we’re still on the hook for that winter storm.
In Stillwater’s case, the City ate a bunch of the cost, but there was still plenty that passed on to the ratepayers. Some places were far worse off.
Yale almost filed bankruptcy. Oilton was being charged 12 percent interest a month for an unpaid bill.
Last year, then Attorney General John O’Connor thought he might be able to intercede until he discovered a law that made oil companies exempt from the Emergency Stabilization Act. It was signed in 2008 on the heels of a recession. A lot of folks weren’t paying too much attention at the time.
They are now.
To his credit, Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony has been on a crusade trying to fix things for ratepayers, but he was most recently one dissenting vote against other commissioners who felt that cost and expenses for oil and gas were “fair.”
“The stench of these rotten deals is so pervasive, people on the outside are beginning to pinch their noses and look toward the Jim Thorpe Building with wrinkled brows wondering what the hell is going on at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission,” he wrote. “Not only are these public injustices rotting from a putrid core of greed, public corruption and regulatory capture, but so are the various layers of whitewash that have been repeatedly and sloppily applied by their proponents and apologists over the last two years.”
But, don’t look toward the Capitol to fix things. Our lawmakers are doubling down.
On Wednesday, they decided to make it explicitly clear that fuel providers would be exempt from anti-price gouging law.
It’s not just that we as ratepayers should be tired of playing second fiddle to oil and gas companies, everyone should be aware that the kind of winter we had in 2021 could easily happen again.
