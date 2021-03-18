We might say that up-and-coming Athletic Director Chad Weiberg’s top priority will be locking down basketball coach Mike Boynton for several more years but if Weiberg isn’t taking over until July, then it could be Mike Holder’s final big achievement.
Either way, we hope someone is able to get Boynton into a contract because he is likely at the top of the list for job openings.
It’s a great time to be an OSU basketball fan, but really it’s a great time to be a sports fan around here. In Stillwater, we had a wrestling championship with multiple individual champions and a state tournament qualifying girl’s basketball.
At OSU, we have a pair of top-15 teams with baseball and softball, and yes, for the first time in a few years, we have both of our basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament.
It feels like an embarrassment of riches when this time last year we didn’t know how the sports world would shake out. We didn’t get to finish the spring preps season, and spring seasons for college were canceled.
Now, we’re in the mix for all kinds of postseason success.
Fewer programs can boast the kind of all-around optimism we have.
We’re happy for the fans. We’re happy for the athletes. We’re happy for these coaching staffs.
We’re ready to root on some deep postseason runs.
Go Pioneers and Go Pokes!
