Can we all agree that laws and rules should do more than simply injure the people you don’t like? Money often sways lawmakers, sometimes it’s a personal belief system, sometimes it’s about gaining political capital, but when we’re lucky, laws help us prosper in a free society.
Sanctuary Cities is the term given to municipalities that choose not to aid in the effort to enforce immigration law. Not long ago, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux declared his jurisdiction to be a Sanctuary County for the Second Amendment. He told news stations this isn’t a political move.
In Oklahoma, laws that suppress rights for gun owners usually don’t get very far. Devereaux is firing a pre-emptive round against proposed Red Flag laws. About a dozen states have Red Flag laws. These laws would work as a kind of protection order, where risk is assessed for an individual and a determination is made if firearms should be removed from that person.
A Red Flag law would be unjust if it a family member made a false statement about a person’s mental health, and then a protective order was carried out. We could see that kind of thing happening while a couple is splitting up, maybe some other kind of family feud. But that report isn’t a rubber stamp in these cases. Others are responsible for deciding. We’ve already got a name for them – judges – the people society has chosen to decide things for us, would be tasked with making the decision.
Worst-case scenario for one side is that a person has unfairly had a gun taken away. Worst-case scenario for the flip side is a homicide or suicide caused by an armed, mentally ill person.
Many 2A supporters blame mental illness following a mass shooting. If you think that the problem with gun deaths is the people using them, then what exactly is it you’re hoping to protect when you work to prevent Red Flag laws?
