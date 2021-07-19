A newspaper’s opinion page should reflect the community.
We have a diversity of opinions on our page because we have a diversity of opinions among our readers.
Not only that, but we think it’s important that readers have an opportunity to read opinions that don’t align with their own. We don’t always get that with cable news and talk radio.
The idea is to balance between progressive and conservative voices.
Typically, those ideas come from nationally syndicated writers, and we know some people enjoy those, but others can’t stand it. We get it. It’s a polarizing time.
But, what we’d like to see, and we think you probably agree are more local voices.
That’s always the goal.
We prioritize local opinions, so the more we get, the more that pushes out the national syndicates.
In case you need a primer, here are a few terms.
Editorial: This is the Our View space. You’re reading the newspaper’s editorial right now. It is crafted by News Press editors with input from the News Press Editorial Board. We also sometimes run guest views, and we don’t necessarily share those views but like to give our readers an opportunity to see what’s going on in other Oklahoma communities.
Column: This is typically 500-800 words written in the first-person point of view in a conversation style. If you’d like to pitch a guest column, know someone who might make a good regular columnist or just want to share thoughts on which column you’d like to see, let us know at editor@stwnewspress.com. We prefer people who have deep knowledge in a given field. It’s not a space for ax-grinding.
Letters: This is our community sounding board. Everyone is welcome to submit a letter. Requirements are city of residence and a phone number for following up (we don’t publish phone numbers.) Misinformation and potentially libelous statements aren’t allowed. The limit is 350 words, but exceptions are made.
Here you can make an argument, complain or maybe just say thank you to someone or an organization. You can endorse ideas or people, but over-campaigning can wear a little thin.
Email to letters@stwnewspress.com or fill out the form online.
