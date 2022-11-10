What did we learn from Tuesday’s election?
• The Red Wave may not have materialized across the country like folks thought it’s still pretty red in the Sooner State.
Plenty of people probably expected the Republican sweep of state offices, but even with more doubt, more mailers, more TV ads and heaps more negativity, the election outcome wasn’t a whole lot different than the one in 2018.
• Polling is off the rails.
It was horrendous, almost everywhere.
What’s even the point of polling anymore?
Exit polls can be interesting when people are willing to share why they voted the way they did, but the pre-election polls. Worthless. Absolutely worthless.
• Early voting meant voting early, but it did not mean more voting.
While early voting numbers were huge, it really just meant more people took advantage of that extra day – which is great – but it didn’t really increase overall voter participation.
Weird.
• All the money in the world might not be a match for Oklahoma’s penchant for straight-party voting. And, why would the party in power eliminate that when it works so well for them?
We haven’t received those official numbers but they’re coming, and they’ll be big again.
It is strange having the instructions for straight party featured so prominently at the polling place. Of all things, why is that the thing people can’t figure out?
• More people need to run.
One of the big takeaways this year is the lack of challenges. Even if people are disheartened by the results there should still be an emphasis on getting people into the races. It increases accountability. It means answering questions. It means having to be responsive to the citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.