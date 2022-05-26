Is a 10-year-old allowed by law to carry a hand grenade into a courthouse?
Knowing that, we also know that this means there are, in fact, by law, limits to 1) Who can bear arms, 2) What arms they can bear and 3) Where they can bear them.
The possession of lethal arms has its limits.
So, the lack of any real progress to reduce mass shootings since the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, really must come down to what we as a society value.
The direct aftermath of another mass casualty event in Uvalde, Texas, is not the time for that rhetoric some will say. We are constantly being asked to grieve and move along. A cycle of nothing continues.
Sorry, but in quieter times, our government has worked to preempt laws that could limit gun ownership, and even expanded access.
In Oklahoma, since that time, we’ve passed a Constitutional Carry law that got rid of pesky training and permitting requirements.
Our legislature has worked to make sure Red Flag laws are struck down before they are even suggested.
Does that mean they value an abusive person’s right to carry whatever they want over the life of the person being abused?
We blame the mentally ill. But do we put any value into helping the mentally ill?
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) summed it up pretty well.
“We’re not an outlier on mental illness, we’re an outlier on firearms.”
That’s right. Other countries have mental illness. Other countries have school security issues. Other countries don’t have mass school shootings anywhere close to the level we do.
If a person can wrap their head around defending gun ownership in all its forms at any time, and if they truly value children’s lives as much as they say they do, they can bear to listen to arguments for limitations in the rage and sorrow that follows a mass shooting.
