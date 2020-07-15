We all remember last year’s flood. Who could forget it?
Half the town was under water. People had to be rescued from their cars. One person died from the flooding in Perkins. Thousands more had severe damage to their personal property. It was catastrophic.
Does anyone remember all the News Press stories about all the good things that came from the flooding? Anyone remember all those stories about how maybe the flooding wasn’t as bad as we thought? All those stories looking for a way to spin the flooding into something positive?
Neither do we. They aren’t there.
There are stories of heroism and survival, but nothing that intentionally tried to put a positive spin on things.
There are couple of sayings that are pretty prominent in journalism, and it’s not quite clear where they originated because they have become so common.
The first is, “If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote both of them. Your job is to look out the window and find out which is true.”
The second is, “Facts don’t care about feelings.”
Most of you have already figured it out. When we write about the pandemic, we write about the public health crisis as the threat it still poses and those who have been affected.
That’s the job.
“Why don’t you write about all the recoveries?”
Well, we often report things in terms of confirmed active cases, but recoveries aren’t exactly recoveries, are they?
“Why don’t you write that not that many people here have died from it?”
How many deaths are you comfortable with?
Know that we are not ghoulishly rooting for the virus, but also know that we hold sacred our duties to the public and sometimes it won’t be very soothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.