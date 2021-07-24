The Big 12 buckled at every opportunity for expansion.
If it can’t hang onto Texas and OU, maybe it doesn’t deserve Oklahoma State, either.
Some things may be out of Cowboy hands, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t go a courtin’.
What a time to have a new OSU administration, with Dr. Kayse Shrum and Chad Weiberg moving into their new respective positions of university president and director of athletics not even a month ago.
But, it seems they are on the ball. OSU was one of the first university’s to put out a statement when the report broke that Texas and OU were considered bolting for the SEC.
“If true, we would be gravely disappointed,” the statement reads. “While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally.”
We love Bedlam. We love throwing the ‘Horns down. But, we can’t always rely on being able to get along by going along.
We have to find what’s in our best interests, and we need to see how attractive OSU might be in the open market.
If you think about it, if the SEC expands while taking the Big 12’s biggest properties with it, that would certainly set off a chain reaction of other conference expansions.
OSU, let’s be front and center as the best option for other conferences to try and pick up.
Could it lead to bigger revenue shares or more opportunities for student-athletes, better time slots?
It’s worth exploring.
Let’s be bold.
