We all know that misinformation spreads easily through social media. We also know that misinformation during a pandemic is extremely dangerous. Within the last few months, Facebook and Twitter, have been adding fact-checking links to posts with questionable content.
President Donald Trump was fact-checked in a post about mail-in voting fraud, that mainly counters the assumption that there is widespread fraud in mail-in elections.
Trump wasn’t happy. He has said before, and even created a task force to address, what he feels is a left-leaning bias in social media. He then signed an executive order that would limit legal protections for social media.
Then late Thursday or early Friday morning, depending how you look at it, in a tweet called the rioters “thugs,” and wrote, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
That was flagged as a code of conduct violation.
His administration walked back his statement, saying it was more pointing out what can happen during riots, as opposed to a direction to law enforcement.
Words carry weight, and it makes us question if Twitter has outlived its usefulness. The president has, at times, benefited from social media, because it has given him a direct line of exposure to people that couldn’t be accomplished through regular sources like TV, radio or newspapers.
These social media companies are also private companies that should be able to have their own rules of conduct, and even if Trump has breeched that conduct, he hasn’t always been silenced because of his status. Most of us don’t get the same benefit.
It’s also interesting because social media are able to act as “forums” as opposed to “publishers” like our newspaper, meaning they aren’t as liable for the things that get printed there because they are a third party host.
It’s complicated. We couldn’t see a Twitter where it survives as a publisher liable for everyone’s posts. We also don’t see the public good in continuing to let dangerous misinformation proliferate.
The saga is just beginning, but if the time comes, would you be ready to log off?
