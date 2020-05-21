Right now, if a person is suspected of driving under the influence of some kind of drug other than alcohol, the procedure would be for an officer to determine sobriety in the field, then have that person tested once they’re back at jail.
In the future, it could be something else, since Oklahoma is planning to test a kind of breathalyzer that can detect marijuana in the breath.
The first problem, without a state law in place, the test subjects will have to be voluntary. And people should be made to understand that during the pilot program, if administered in the field by law enforcement, they are submitting to what is otherwise a thing they don’t have to do. The test wouldn’t be admissible in court.
The second problem, is we really don’t have a metric for corresponding inebriation and whatever this breathalyzer measures. How high is too high? How do we measure tolerance.
This might actually work to keep people off the road who are a danger to others and themselves. We think it’s worth a shot.
But, we wonder if the study wouldn’t just be better first in laboratory settings? We imagine there are some pretty savvy law enforcement officers out there that can judge sobriety based on behavior, but it seems like a pretty scientific endeavor.
