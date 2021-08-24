We’ve seen runs on toilet paper, hamburger, malaria medicine, and even dewormer, but we expect the next thing anti-vaxxers will buy out are back braces.
It’s going to be a lot of work to keep moving those goalposts.
One of the main holdouts for COVID-19 vaccines is that it wasn’t “FDA approved.”
So, now what?
Well, it apparently was either still developed too quickly or that approval took too long.
Probably not going to bang this drum very long, because we could be safe in assuming a lot of subscribers are vaccinated. It’s probably a safe bet considering that Payne County has more than 86 percent of its 65-over population has received at least one dose, and that demographic is a large one for our print subscribers.
That’s a lot of words to say that we realize when opining about vaccinations and masks, we are often preaching to the converted.
But, while it’s still a polarizing issue, and while there are still some hardliners who deal in misinformation, we know that there might be a few folks who are still a little bit on the fence. It might not push us any closer to herd immunity rates, but it might move the needle.
For those folks, who might just be kind of nervous about the shot, please understand that COVID-19 has much worse side effects. Also, consider that there are still many compromised people who don’t have a choice. We are making those choices for them.
And, if you’re still uncertain, know that nearly five billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide. That’s a lot of data. And if there was something terribly wrong, that’s too big to sweep under the rug.
