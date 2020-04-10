A few weeks into this now, here are a few spare thoughts, spare but not trivial nor random, that may not merit their own editorial:
• We can’t say at what point things will begin to trend back downward as far as infection rates go. We can say that when it does, it will be because social distancing worked and not proof that it was never needed.
•It wouldn’t bother us too terribly if stores began to require customers wear a cloth mask to enter. This is an anxious time for a lot of people but it has to be especially anxious for people who work at our grocery stores and other essential businesses that require interacting with the public.
Most of us have a choice in how we interact with people. People who work at grocery stores are more exposed to this virus. No, it really isn’t fair. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t help out a bit. When we say, “we’re all in this together,” this is the kind of thing we’re talking about. If you haven’t had an opportunity to get a mask, we’re pretty sure a lot of stores are doing curbside and delivery, so we won’t sweat a guilt trip.
• We don’t know if it will be taken as petty, it could be, but in some cases we may reserve the right to say, “told you so.” And it’s really because some of the early messaging, from leadership, on the threat of the pandemic wasn’t really well thought out. The governor’s office made that flu comment – the one that compares deaths over a 7-month flu season to whatever COVID-19 was doing in the first weeks – part of their early messaging. Why? The need for optimism was not greater than the need to make sure people had the right amount of respect. If we learn anything from this, we hope it’s that people are hard-wired to accept hard truths. But, if you leave it up to people to speculate and fill in the blanks, bad things can happen.
