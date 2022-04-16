“We have so many good things going on in Stillwater.”
This from board member and former Stillwater Board of Education president Camille DeYong kind of sums up our feelings pretty well whenever Stillwater gets dragged into one or another kind of scheming.
Can’t we enjoy things?
For starters, like any other city, we’ve got plenty of problems without creating them. For another, what are people actually hoping to accomplish by singling Stillwater out on issues that could affect any school in the country?
It seems what they are really accomplishing is publicity, at our expense.
One of the last times Stillwater had national exposure it was because the City created and withdrew a mask mandate in a matter of days for fear of violence. There were a lot of people convinced that wearing a mask during a pubic health crisis violated their freedom of expression. Many of those same people are now wanting the government to tell children exactly how they must express themselves. Ironic.
We have so many good things going on.
Wouldn’t it have been nice to have focused on all the success Stillwater athletes, artists and musicians have been experiencing lately?
Politicians are going to fight and throw mud, and do it all very publicly. We just wish they’d stop putting us smack in the middle.
