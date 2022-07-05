If you were tuned into the campaign trail in the last couple of weeks, whether you saw people stumping in person, social media or the countless mailers, you probably got a heavy dose of people trying to out-conservative each other.
One of the most common positions to take is that of Second Amendment protector.
We heard that a lot.
Some form of “We need to protect Oklahomans’ Second Amendment rights.”
It’s odd isn’t it, to think that an amendment to the Constitution needs protection from out state lawmakers?
Shouldn’t a law be either Constitutional or unConstitutional by the nature of the law?
In Oklahoma those protections took the form of expanded access to carrying firearms and preemptive action against potential Red Flag Laws. The latter are laws that would allow courts to confiscate firearms from people that judges deem a threat.
The most common scenario would be someone in an ongoing domestic abuse case.
Some candidates believe Red Flag laws, which already exist in other states, mean a lack of due process. Which, if they are correct, would be a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. But courts have upheld similar legislation around the country.
Why?
Because, a law is either Constitutional or not.
We hope, at some point, the idea of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness can be extended to people who just want to be able to send children to school, church, the movies or a Fourth of July parade without fear.
If life is precious we need that to be truly recognized by our leadership.
