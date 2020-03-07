For people who don’t have familial or friendly relationships with law enforcement, all to often, their contact with police isn’t during the best of times.
It could be they are reporting something bad that has happened to them, it could be they are perpetrating something outside the law. It’s why the Stillwater Police Department created the Community Outreach Program, or COP, to initiate positive interactions with local law enforcement.
It’s good to be reminded that police officers are members of the community the same we all are. It would also be a help if we were able to show our appreciation when someone in law enforcement has been a bright spot in our lives. Maybe helped unlock your car, change a tire, got a personal possession back for you, maybe even saved your life.
The Kiwanis Clubs of Stillwater are giving the public an opportunity for us to show our appreciation. Right now, the Kiwanis are asking for Officer of the Year nominations.
“If you know of a Stillwater police officer who has demonstrated exemplary service we would love to hear from you,” their statement reads. “Please submit a nomination to the Kiwanis Clubs. Provide the name of the officer as well as a written description of the reasons for your nomination.”
The deadline for this is 5 p.m. April 17.
Deliver nominations to the SPD Administrative Coordinator:
Karen Jackson
Stillwater Police Department
P.O. Box 1725
723 S. Lewis St.
Stillwater, OK 74076-1725
